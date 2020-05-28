Five fatal wrecks, four drownings under investigation after Memorial Day weekend in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says there were five fatal wrecks, 10 boat crashes, and four drownings over the holiday weekend in the state.

Troopers investigated 375 traffic crashes over the 3 day period. 32 more crashes than last year.

ALEA says the fatal crashes involved three drivers, one passenger and one motorcyclist. The deadly crashes occurred in Autauga, Hale, Lee and Mobile counties.

Monday, May 25, was the only zero-traffic fatality day of the four-day weekend.

The drownings occurred in the following areas: two at Orange Beach, Baldwin County; one at Little River National Recreation Area, DeKalb County; and one at Lake Martin, Tallapoosa County.

ALEA wants to remind everyone to use seat belts no matter how short the trip, as well as to use personal flotation devices (PFDs) while on the water.

Troopers will also participate in this year’s Click It or Ticket, a National Highway Safety Administration campaign promoting seat-belt usage that will begin June 15, and end Sunday, June 28.

LATEST STORIES: