LAKELAND, Fla. (WKRG) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is making history ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s landfall in Florida.

NOAA Aircraft Operations Center tweeted the NOAA49 prepared for a reconnaissance mission into Dorian, with the first all female three-pilot flight crew. The crew features Capt. Kristie Twining, Cmdr. Rebecca Waddington and Lt. Lindsey Norman.

Hurricane Dorian could make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane over the Labor Day weekend.

