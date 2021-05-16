Fire heavily damages home of former Monroe County sheriff, occupants unharmed

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire heavily damages the home of a former Monroe County Sheriff. Mexia Fire Chief Shay Harper says crews from Mexia and Monroeville responded to a house fire on Godwin Drive at about 11:30 Saturday night.

It’s the home of former Monroe County Sheriff Lenwood Sager. He served as sheriff for more than a decade from 1975 to 1987. Chief Harper says all occupants were able to escape the home unharmed but the home appears to be a total loss. They believe the fire started in the kitchen but the cause is still under investigation.