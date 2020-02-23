Fire destroys home in McIntosh

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire late Saturday night destroyed a home in McIntosh. According a Facebook Post from the volunteer fire department, firefighters were called to a home on Buite Road just before midnight Saturday. Pictures show the home was virtually burned to the ground. The post says the propane tank was also on fire.

The post doesn’t say whether anyone was hurt or if anyone was home at the time. The cause is under investigation.

