Fine increasing for Alabama’s Move Over law

State / Regional

by: Abby Bradshaw, WRBL

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama drivers can expect to pay a heavier fine if the Move Over Law is violated.

The current fine for violating the Move Over law is $25, but it will increase to $100 in September 2019 for first-time offenders. Although the Move Over law is not new…State troopers say people are still violating it.

The law requires drivers to move away from emergency vehicles parked alongside the road. Last year, the law was expanded to protect any vehicle with flashing lights.

Alabama Department of Transportation is helping spread awareness about the changes by displaying it on their messaging signs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories