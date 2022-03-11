NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its final report on the fatal plane crash that claimed the lives New Orleans journalist Nancy Parker and “The Drug Fighter” pilot Franklin Augustus in 2019.

On Friday, March 11, officials issued the report, detailing the findings of an investigation of the crash. The report includes a probable cause of the crash, crediting a “loss of control for undetermined reasons.”

A preliminary report of the investigation was released by the NTSB in September 2019, less than three weeks following the crash. Details included immediate information surrounding the crash, including the plane’s takeoff and witness reports.

The incident dates back to August 16, 2019, when Parker, a journalist and anchor at New Orleans news station FOX 8, was filming a documentary about August. The shoot included a flight on Augustus’ two-seater plane.

Reports say just after taking off, August requested to return to the New Orleans Lakefront Airport but did not specify the reason why. Witnesses later reported the plane to be “unstable” and “wiggling” shortly before the tragedy.

Parker and Augustus both sustained fatal injuries.