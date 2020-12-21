Final pass of Hurricane Zeta debris pick up in Jackson Co. Miss. set for Jan. 4, 2021

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The final pass for debris pick up from Hurricane Zeta in Jackson County, Mississippi is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2021.
The Board of Supervisors asks all debris to be on the roadside by January 3rd. An estimate of 290.000 cubic yards has already been picked up since Nov. 9. The board is asking residents to separate piles or containers based on the following types:
- Vegetative debris: tree branches, logs, plants, leaves
- Construction debris: building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, etc.
- Wood (privacy) fencing
- Large Applicances/Metal
- Household garbage, recycling, and bagged items
Debris that is under overhead power lines, or low-lying structures, over underground utilities, on private property, household hazardous waste, and electronics waste will not be picked up.
