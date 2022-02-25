MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, February 25, 2022, Monroe Police responded to a home invasion at the 1600 block of McKeen Plaza. Upon arrival, officers discovered a white male deceased on the living room floor.

After officers and investigators observed the victim’s body at the scene, they noticed the victim was killed by blunt force trauma to the head. According to authorities, they spoke with witnesses who mentioned that they saw 45-year-old Christopher Lee Thomas hitting the deceased victim with a chair.

Witnesses also advised officers where Thomas lived. Officers made contact with Thomas at his residence on the 1500 block of Shannon Street.

According to officers, Thomas made an utterance about the victim being a “pervert” and having to “stop him.” Thomas was convinced that the victim was regularly breaking into his home and poisoning his food.

Thomas also stated that he went to the victim’s home to confront him. According to Thomas, the victim attempted to hit him with a rocking chair, but Thomas blocked the chair and it struck the victim in the head.

According to Thomas, the victim then fell to the ground and Thomas went home. Thomas mentioned that he was unaware that the victim was deceased.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Manslaughter.