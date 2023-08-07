COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is charging the fiancé of a Georgia mother of three, who disappeared in 2021 with malice murder.

Tiffany Foster has been missing since March 1, 2021. Her fiancé, Reginald Robertson, has been behind bars since April 2021 on unrelated charges. Officials say Foster’s disappearance has been suspicious from the start. Investigators are not sharing the new evidence they have in order to protect the case.

The family is relieved to see the case is moving forward, but their biggest question remains: where is Tiffany?

Kimberly Bryan was at work on Monday, July 31, 2023 when she got a text message from her mother that changed her life.

CCSO was requesting to meet with Bryan and her family to discuss new developments in the disappearance of her sister, Tiffany.

After 2.5 years of search parties and holding out hope, investigators say they have evidence indicating Tiffany is deceased and that her fiancé is a prime suspect.

It’s kind of like once we get our footing, we get hit with something else. So the fact that she’s been missing for two years and having the anxiety of when the phone rings or we don’t know when we’re going to hear something. To finally hear something, and it’s not what we wanted to hear… and having to digest that and come to the realization that she’s not coming home. Although we’ve held out hope this long is kind of a surreal thing. Kimberly Bryan, Tiffany Foster’s sister

The family has ties to Columbus and had been searching for her ever since. Bryan says that her family had suspicions about Robertson all along.

I feel like he kind of just threw her away somewhere. It's just sad and it makes me very, very angry because she was somebody. And how dare someone treat anyone but especially her, my sister, that way. Kimberly Bryan, Tiffany Foster's sister

Bryan has many questions about her sister’s death, but one sticks out the most.

Where’s my sister’s body? I want to know. I want to know where is her body? Because you don’t have to tell me what you did. If we could find her body, we could tell what you did. I want to know where her body is so that we can, you know, lay her to rest properly. Kimberly Bryan, Tiffany Foster’s sister

Bryan has been the rock for her family throughout the years and says she never gave up on her sister.

This is my way of being able to do something conducive for the situation, because, I mean, what is it going to help me sitting at home in my bed with the windows closed. Kimberly Bryan, Tiffany Foster’s sister

Bryan tells WRBL her family doesn’t have the closure they’re seeking just yet, but they believe the truth will come out in the court hearings ahead.

The family was offering a reward of $35,000 to $60,000 for Foster’s safe return. Tiffany’s mother, Katrina Hill, now plans to use the reward towards a foundation in her daughter’s honor to help other families who have gone through the same things.