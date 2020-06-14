FLORIDA (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is remembering Officer Julian Keen who was murdered Saturday night answering the call to protect and serve others.
In a Facebook post the FHP said he was a “genuine officer who would literally give his shirt off his back to ANYONE who needed it.”
You can read the full Facebook post below:
LATEST STORIES
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son accused of stabbing neighbor in San Clemente: OCSD
- FHP: Remembering fallen officer Julian Keen
- Lives Lost: Weatherman built career on skills learned in war
- WATCH TODAY: Health, diversity experts tackle racism on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’
- Reports: Amazon under scrutiny by California, Washington