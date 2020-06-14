FHP: Remembering fallen officer Julian Keen

FLORIDA (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is remembering Officer Julian Keen who was murdered Saturday night answering the call to protect and serve others.

In a Facebook post the FHP said he was a “genuine officer who would literally give his shirt off his back to ANYONE who needed it.”

You can read the full Facebook post below:

