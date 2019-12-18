Female taxi driver from Mobile escapes kidnapper, Pensacola man arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Deputies say a taxi driver was taken on an hours-long terrifying ride, kidnapped and forced to drive to Georgia. The ordeal ended in Crawford County Georgia, where the sheriff’s office says the Mobile taxi driver was kidnapped Wednesday morning while in her cab.

According to Sheriff Lewis Walker, the woman says she was taken at gunpoint and told to “drive east”. The victim says she escaped from the car on HWY 341 in Crawford County. That’s near Macon.

Monroe County, Georgia deputies began to search for the suspect described as a 22-23-year-old black male with short dreads, a cross tattoo between his eyes and wearing jeans and a hoodie.

Tony Levestear Scott, Jr., from Pensacola, Florida was arrested near Yatesville Road and Highway 83 South in M onroe County. Scott is in custody at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with kidnapping and count of theft by taking motor vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

