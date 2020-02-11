FDLE: Photos of moment 3-year-old Madeline Mejia was found, Amber Alert canceled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) recovered missing 3-year-old Madeline Mejia Monday morning along I-10 near Tallahassee.

FDLE posted a picture to social media moments after the child was found. The post says they located the suspect’s car using a Cessna aircraft, and radioed officials to stop the suspect and end the amber alert.

For more information, click here.

LATEST STORIES: