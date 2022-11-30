Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that they are seeking to identify potential victims of an online child exploitation scheme that originated in Northeast Louisiana in 2021.

During the investigation, Gary Landon Harper was charged by federal indictment with Production of Child Pornography, Receipt of Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography, and Enticement of a Minor. According to authorities, Harper may be known by his online usernames “oleharp,” “Millwright2011,” “olecountry1234,” and “lilharp.”

If anyone had contact with Harper via Snapchat or Cash App, they are encouraged to contact the FBI at harpervictim@fbi.gov.