Father, son kill each other in Washington County shooting

WAGARVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A father and son are dead after shooting each other in a bizarre tragedy in Washington County. It happened Saturday night shortly before 6 pm in Wagarville in the 100 block of Sam Hill Road.

Chief Investigator Blake Richardson tells News 5 32-year-old Kelvin Nicholas Coker and his father 60-year-old Kelvin James Coker got into an argument Saturday evening. It ended with the father and son fatally shooting each other.

Both died of a single gunshot wound at the scene from the other’s firearm. Richardson said in his 16 years in law enforcement he’s never seen a case like this, adding that it’s sad to see a family lose a father and son to senseless violence right before Christmas.