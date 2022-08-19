HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Brandon Anthony Martinez, 36, of Houma, was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, and taken to the Terrebonne Parish Jail.

Martinez was charged with First Degree Rape of a Minor.

The arrest of the Louisiana man stems from an investigation that started five days prior to his arrest.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit conducted the investigation into claims that a 12-year-old female was sexually assaulted by Martinez.

“SVU Detectives met with the victim and her mother and learned that Martinez, a former live-in boyfriend of the mother, was being accused of the abuse,” according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Further investigation led TPSO to find out that the suspect was considered a “father figure” to the 12-year-old victim.

As the investigation unfolded, the mother of the alleged victim and Martinez were not a couple.

TPSO says, “Detectives learned that the abuse had taken place on multiple occasions over the last year, while the victim visited a residence in Terrebonne Parish occupied by Martinez.”

Martinez was subsequently taken into custody and put behind bars on $1,000,000.00 bond.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “As we all know, these types of cases are extremely difficult for the victim, family, and all involved. Our SVU Detectives do an unbelievable job of not only dealing with very complex and tragic circumstances, but also the victims of our community. Today our parish is safer because of the work they do.”