MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The father of a missing University of Mississippi student is making a public plea for help finding his son.

In a video statement released Wednesday, Jimmie Lee Jr. said he was calling out to anyone who might have information that could lead to his son’s return.

“I’m asking if anyone knows anything or sees anything to say something,” said Lee.

Lee’s son Jimmie “Jay” Lee has been missing since July 8.

Jimmie “Jay” Lee

He was last seen getting into his car at the Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford, Mississippi.

His 2014 black Ford Focus was discovered at the Molly Barr Trails Apartments.

Lee’s sister said the last contact family members had with Jay was on the day he went missing.

Tayla Carey said her brother sent their mother a text message at around 2 a.m. wishing her a happy birthday and telling her he loved her.

“So he went missing on her birthday,” said Carey.

Carey said a camera at Jay’s apartment complex showed he was wearing a silver robe, gold sleeping cap, a t-shirt, shorts, and gray slippers when he left just before 6 a.m.

She doesn’t know if Jay was visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails apartments or if that’s just where his car ended up.

“He is a social butterfly, so it is possible he might know someone there. He literally can talk to a wall,” she said. “Possibly, he drove it there and got into a car with another person.”

She said her brother’s car has a gold racing stripe down the middle of the hood and the personalized license plate ‘JAYLEE1.’

Jimmie “Jay” Lee’s Ford Focus

Carey is asking anyone who remembers seeing that car or captured any video of the vehicle around the time of Jay’s disappearance to contact the police or the family.

“Just please come forward and tell us something because this could be them in this situation. You could be losing a family member,” Carey said. “The scare of that is out of this world.”

Carey said her brother is very active in the LBGTQ community, but she doesn’t think it has anything to do with his disappearance.

“Everybody loves his personality, and everybody loves how open he is,” Carey said. “I will say Jay Lee is the most unapologetic person I have ever met. He is his true self.”

Jay’s father said he wanted everyone to know his son was a hard worker and would do anything to help someone in need.

He said Jay had been working with the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Service on a Baby Formula and Toddler Hygiene Drive in Oxford.

“I can remember my son coming to this college willing to face the unknown without a problem. I’m so proud of him for that,” said Lee

Jimmie Lee, 20

Jay Lee just graduated from the University of Mississippi and was getting ready to start graduate school.

The family plans to pass out flyers about Jay Thursday afternoon in Oxford.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to Lee’s whereabouts.

If you can help, call the University of Mississippi Police Department at (662)-915-7234 or (662)-915-4911.