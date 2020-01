POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - It was just over a week ago when the community lost a Lakeland police officer who died in a crash. But now, Polk County deputies are facing another issue surrounding the officer's death... someone vandalized his memorial site.

Early Sunday morning the Polk County Sheriff's Office received calls about vandals making a mess of the memorial for Officer Paul Dunn. Just after 3:45 a.m., deputies showed up to take pictures of the memorial located at Lake Miriam Drive and Lakeland Highland Road.