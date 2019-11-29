Fans share their best memories from past Iron Bowls

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Whether you’re an Alabama or Auburn fan, the Kick-6 moment in Iron Bowl history holds either a warming place in your heart or a moment you wish you could forget.

As fans prepare for the 84th Iron Bowl this weekend CBS 42 asked both Alabama and Auburn what their most memorable moments are among past games.

