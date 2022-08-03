TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of five that was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Orlando were identified Wednesday, according to reports.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that police were called to a home on Lake District Lane in Lake Nona Tuesday after responding to a welfare check at 1 p.m.

Authorities identified the father, Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, as the suspect in the incident.

The victims were identified as:

Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39,

Alyssa Berumen, 22,

Sunny Ramirez, 11, and

Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7

Officers recovered a firearm at the scene however an official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office, WESH reported.

Neighbors told the news outlet that the family of five recently moved into the home from out of state. Some neighbors added that the home had been unusually quiet for several days before the incident.

“I think it’s like a worst nightmare truly,” Heather Collins told WESH. “I don’t even know what happened exactly. My heart goes out to the family.”

She added, “Just this sickening sadness. It’s a nightmare. I don’t understand how anybody receives an end like that.”

Neighbors told local news outlets the family had a small dog. WESH’s camera crews spotted a dog being removed from the home alive and Animal Control was spotted at the home. Its unclear if the dog removed belonged to the family.

If you or a loved one are experiencing thoughts of suicide, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay can be reached by dialing 211. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 800-273-8255.