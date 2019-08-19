Family in mourning following shooting death of 21-year-old Jacquez Hall

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Thursday night, Jacquez Hall was one of two people killed in Montgomery. Three others were injured and drove themselves to the airport with gunshot wounds.

Saturday, the entire Hall family was together, leaning on each other as they cope with the news of Jacquez Hall’s death. Hall’s mother, Tequila says he had dreams of becoming a business owner and entrepreneur. He had just begun his junior year at Alabama State University, studying for a bachelor’s in business. Tequila Hall described her son as loving and the type of person that never met a stranger.

“My baby had one day at school; just one day. And they took my baby from me,” said Tequila Hall, Jacquez Hall’s mother.

Jacquez’s murder is still under investigation, and the family has not received any updates from police. Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call crime stoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Hall’s family has organized a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.