Family, friends mourn loss of young man killed in Jackson shooting

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a young man from Century Florida, shot to death in a McDonald’s parking lot in Jackson, Alabama. Daniel Merit was shot to death Friday night. His roommate Gordon Kolby Marks is charged with manslaughter. The victim, Daniel Merit is being remembered for the good life he led, and the great man he was becoming. He was a recent graduate of Northview High School–a standout athlete but most of all a beacon to all who knew him.

“Just his smile was contagious, his smile could light up a room, he’s very dear to quite a few people,” said family friend Courtney Nichols. “He has a family he has friends he has a community of people behind him that are trying to process this and are hurting so bad.” Family and friends are puzzled by the circumstances of Merit’s death, saying he was a peacemaker who didn’t mess with guns.

“We don’t know why anyone would want to hurt him in any shape form or fashion because he wouldn’t hurt anybody, he was a protector,” said cousin Shaquna Rivera. In all this hurt and sorrow family and friends say they’re also ready to forgive.

“I don’t want to have that burden of unforgiveness, right now yes we’re angry but eventually, forgiveness is what we want to give [Marks].” said cousin Taliyah Rivera. Daniel Merit’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses. We checked with the Clarke County Jail today. An official there said Marks was released on a $20,000 bond. Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor told News Five authorities believe alcohol and gunplay were involved in what’s described as an accidental shooting that now ruins two lives.