Family finds two-headed snake in Florida home

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA)—A family in Pinellas County recently made the discovery of a lifetime—a snake with two heads!

The snake, a southern black racer, was found at the home of Kay Rogers in Palm Harbor, wildlife officials said.

The rare phenomenon is called bicephaly. Bicephaly happens when a developing embryo begins to separate, but fails to split into twins, leaving both heads conjoined onto a single body.

Two heads means two brains making different decisions, so these types of snakes can often run into issues feeding or escaping from predators, seriously lowering their chances of survival.

Officials said the snake in Palm Harbor is now in the care of the FWC.

LATEST STORIES: