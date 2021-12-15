Family announces funeral arrangements for 5-year-old murder victim, Kamarie Holland

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The family has announced tentative funeral arrangements for a 5-year-old girl brutally murdered earlier this week.

Kamarie Holland was reported missing early Monday morning by her mother. Her body was found late that night at an abandoned home in Phenix City.

Jeremy Tremaine Williams, 37, has been charged with capital murder in Russell County and faces the death penalty if convicted.

Taylor Funeral Home at 1514 Fifth Avenue in Phenix City is handling the arrangements said family member Adrienne Davis.

A viewing is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21 at Taylor Funeral Home. There will be a private family viewing prior to the public viewing.

Burial arrangements have not been finalized.

The funeral will also be at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22.