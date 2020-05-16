Extremely rare blue bee spotted in Florida

FLORIDA (CNN) — For the first time in four years an extremely rare blue bee has been spotted in Florida. The rare bee is called the Blue Calamintha bee.

It’s only been previously found in four areas of the habitat at central Florida’s Lake Wales Ridge. In which scientists are calling this discovery a breakthrough.

Scientists are hoping to study the blue bee which has been classified by Florida’s State Wildlife Action Plan as a species of greatest conservation need.

A two year project is in the works to determine the Blue Calamintha’s population, nesting, and feeding habits.

LATEST STORIES