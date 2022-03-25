FORT BENNING (WRBL) — Residents of Columbus may be asking, ‘what’s with all the smoke?’ Although, smoke does not always mean something bad.

James Parker, Chief of the Natural Resources Management Branch on Fort Benning, shares there are three main reasons Fort Benning carries out prescribed burns: the first being ecosystem management.

“We burn to maintain the long lead ecosystem and the endangered species, and the other species that use that habitat to feed and live in.”

Apart of ecosystem management, they are also protecting endangered species. Parker says they are required by federal law to conduct prescribed burning for the Red-Cockaded Woodpecker. He says even if they were not required by federal law to burn for the woodpecker, they would still burn anyway for ecosystem managements.

Parker says the second main reason is prescribed burning helps with fuel reduction. By burning the land, it helps cut down on the possibility of a wildfire.

The third reason follows, by limiting wildfires and conducting the prescribed burns it supports training and mission of Fort Benning.

“We prescribe burns so when they are training in the training area, when they do create a wildfire from the training exercises, it’s easy to put out, or extinguish, or control. In some instances, we actually let it burn because it’s benefitting the ecosystems and the trainers would just set it on fire again.”

These instances are called let burns and they are only carried out if there are no assets that are in danger, and the smoke is not going to affect a sensitive area.

Parker shares COVID directly impacted Fort Benning’s ability to conduct prescribed burning, saying the command was shut down which also stopped the prescribed burning from that year.

Although they are catching up to their acreage goal of land prescribed burns are carried out on, they are not doing more burning than in years past. He explains why it may look like there have been more burns to the residents of Columbus.

“What makes it look like a lot from the Columbus area is the areas that we had to burn this year are on the Columbus boundary on the west side of the installation, so that’s closer to Columbus. So, it looks like we’re doing a lot more than we actually are.”

Parker also shares another reason it may look like there is a lot of smoke in the sky is because people off-base follow Fort Benning’s burns schedule because they follow best practices.

“When we have a really good burning week, all of the landowners around us are burning too. So, you tend to saturate the atmosphere a lot of times, and there’s a lot of smoke in the air… a lot of times it’s not just from one prescribed burn, its an accumulation of everything going on throughout this state.”

On Fort Benning, there is a specific set of weather parameters that dictates when it will be a good time to burn.

“We can’t control mother nature; we take what’s best available to us on the weather parameters and that’s how we decide where we are burning. We can’t just burn anywhere, anytime.”

He says the main concern of prescribed burns is smoke management, following things like the wind direction, mixing height, low visibility index, possibility of fog, and humidity dictates when would be the best time to conduct a prescribed burn.

“We do everything we can to keep smoke off sensitive areas, which is populated areas: schools, houses, highways. One of the biggest concerns I have is the U.S. Hwy 280 that goes through the center of the installation, and we burn on both sides of that highway, so we have to have a good wind that pushes the smoke across Fort Benning and keeps it off that highway.”

Parker assures the residents of Columbus they follow best practices to limit the smokes affects in sensitive areas, and that burning is done for three main causes: ecosystem management, fuel reduction, and to support the mission of Fort Benning.

There is another prescribed burning scheduled for March 26 and 27, 2022. The notice says the burn will be conducted in the N05 and N21 training areas on Saturday, and the N20 training area on Sunday.

The notice says, “The wind is predicted to be from the Northwest and will keep smoke away from sensitive areas. Wind direction is a prediction and may change due to shifts in weather parameters throughout the day.”