CATUNA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Evacuations have been lifted for most of the residents in the De Soto Parish community of Catuna after a series a large pipeline explosion and fire late Monday morning.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office gave the all-clear just before 12:30 p.m, announcing the site of a pipeline explosion off of Highway 171 near Catuna Road has been shut in and is under control. The sheriff’s office says it may continue to burn but the immediate danger to the public has been lifted.

“All area residents may return to their homes, with exception specifically to Catuna Road,” DPSO said. “Catuna Road area will take a little bit longer to clear and prepare for traffic.”

DPSO says they are keeping about a quarter-mile of Catuna Road beginning from Hwy. 171 shut down for now, and they are asking residents in that area to use Sam Booker Road to get home in the meantime.

Traffic has since reopened on Hwy 171 and other areas, however.

Authorities ordered an evacuation for all residents within a one-mile radius just before 11 a.m. Monday, after dispatchers received reports of a large explosion in the Catuna area off of Norwood Road. Residents reported seeing flames shooting into the air.

An explosion at a well site in the De Soto Parish community of Catuna late Monday morning forced evacuations of nearby residents. (Photo courtesy: De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Catuna is a small community just off of Highway 171 south of Mansfield.

It’s not clear yet what caused the explosion. A Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit remains on scene and is leading the investigation.