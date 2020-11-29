ESPN Reports Saints fined $500k for not wearing masks

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG) — ESPN is reporting that the NFL is fining the New Orleans Saints and taking away a draft pick following a post-game celebration. Senior Writer Adam Schefter writes:

“The NFL fined the Saints $500,000 and took away a seventh-round draft pick for not wearing masks during their postgame celebrations after beating Tampa Bay 38-3 in Week 9, league sources told ESPN.

The Saints, who were none too happy about the discipline, have appealed the league’s decision. The Saints believe other teams across the league also have celebrated victories without masks, but none have been bit hit the way New Orleans has.“