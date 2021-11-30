Escaped murder suspect turns himself in, alleged accomplices charged

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A suspect in two murders who escaped from a Pascagoula hospital on Friday turned himself in Tuesday morning. Two women, who authorities allege helped him escape, are in custody and were set to have their first court appearances Tuesday afternoon.

Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins, 20, escaped from Singing River Hospital at 6:15 a.m. Friday morning. He was being treated at the hospital after being shot two weeks prior in Moss Point, a shooting still under investigation by Moss Point Police. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Hopkins told a deputy he had to use the restroom and then escaped from the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Breanna Cunningham, 22, and Keesler Holloway, 27, both face charges as accomplices in Hopkins’ escape. Cunningham is charged with aiding escape, and Holloway is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Holloway worked at Singing River Hospital and “provided Cunningham information to help Hopkins get away,” according to the news release.

Cunningham was out on bond for a Feb. 27 murder at the Cookies-N-Cream Club in Mobile. US Marshals, D’Iberville Police, and Biloxi Police arrested Cunningham on March 2. She was charged with the murder of Manchella Allen, 45.