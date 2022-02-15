RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A man serving two life sentences who escaped from a Mississippi prison on Sunday was back in custody on Tuesday.

Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, also known as “Pretty Boy Floyd,” fled the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility on Sunday, Feb. 13. This was his second escape from lockup. He was captured Tuesday, Feb. 15 near the coast in Harrison County, about 3 hours and more than 150 miles from where he climbed the razor wire fence in Pearl.

Several corrections officers and managers at the prison have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Wilson has eight convictions in three counties, including two murders, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and burglary and escape.

In 2018, Wilson escaped from the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville but was recaptured a few days later in Ocean Springs.