WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – An inmate who escaped on Sunday is now back in custody.

Priest Butler of Memphis, Tennessee was taking part in a Transitional Work Program on Sunday, April 30 when he decided to leave, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Before his escape, Butler was in the process of serving a three-year sentence for aggravated flight from an officer, according to the WFPSO.

Deputies said that Butler was caught on video leaving the facility and getting into a vehicle with an accomplice. The Louisiana State Penitentiary chase team assisted deputies with a search for Priest.

Butler was subsequently located by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee man was reportedly apprehended around 11:40 p.m. Butler will be transferred to West Feliciana from the Lafayette Parish Detention Center where he will be booked on a charge of simple escape.

WFPSO said Butler’s accomplice was identified and is also facing charges in this case.

Sheriff Brian Spillman said, “I’m thankful for the work of our investigators, and the assistance of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office in the apprehension of Butler.”