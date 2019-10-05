Escaped inmate serving life sentence for capital murder captured

State / Regional

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections is no longer searching for an inmate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Matthew Craig McKamey was reported missing early Saturday and has been found.

The 34-year-old who is serving a life sentence for capital murder in Harrison County is in custody.

PARCHMAN INMATE FOUND IMMEDIATE RELEASEThe Mississippi Department of Corrections is no longer searching for an…

Posted by Mississippi Department of Corrections on Saturday, October 5, 2019

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories