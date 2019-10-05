Escaped inmate serving life sentence for capital murder captured

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections is no longer searching for an inmate at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
Matthew Craig McKamey was reported missing early Saturday and has been found.
The 34-year-old who is serving a life sentence for capital murder in Harrison County is in custody.
