Extremely dangerous Wilcox County inmate recaptured

UPDATE 2:12 PM: Officials say Craig Speck is back in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY: WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Authorities in Wilcox County are looking for an escaped inmate. According to a post from Wilcox County E911, an inmate escaped from Prince Arnold Detention Center. He’s Craig Devan Speck. According to an official he’s considered “highly dangerous.”

According to the post: “He was last seen on foot running towards the woods near the jail. If you see him, do not approach and dial 911. Subject May have on white boxer shorts and a white tee shirt.”

