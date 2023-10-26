Escambia County, Fla. – (WKRG) – Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s deputies are having a costume contest– for their k9s. They want you to vote on their facebook page. Here’s the link so you can vote.

Here’s a list of the contestants:
 Life Guard Maddox
 Underdog Buster
 Energizer Hura
 Snoop Dogg Chase
 Kisses from Ray
 Super Streeter
 Big Bad Wolf Cook
 No Better Friend, No Worse Enemy Sadie
 ”Undercover” Shane
 Rocket as Rocketman