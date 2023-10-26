Escambia County, Fla. – (WKRG) – Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s deputies are having a costume contest– for their k9s. They want you to vote on their facebook page. Here’s the link so you can vote.



Here’s a list of the contestants:

Life Guard Maddox

Underdog Buster

Energizer Hura

Snoop Dogg Chase

Kisses from Ray

Super Streeter

Big Bad Wolf Cook

No Better Friend, No Worse Enemy Sadie

”Undercover” Shane

Rocket as Rocketman