Escambia County, Fla. – (WKRG) – Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s deputies are having a costume contest– for their k9s. They want you to vote on their facebook page. Here’s the link so you can vote.
Here’s a list of the contestants:
Life Guard Maddox
Underdog Buster
Energizer Hura
Snoop Dogg Chase
Kisses from Ray
Super Streeter
Big Bad Wolf Cook
No Better Friend, No Worse Enemy Sadie
”Undercover” Shane
Rocket as Rocketman
