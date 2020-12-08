Escambia County, Ala., Schools sees rise in COVID-19 cases

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Escambia County, Ala., school superintendent John Knott says their number of positive COVID-19 cases is higher this week than it has been, as they anticipated.

Right now, Escambia County School has eight students and five staff members who have tested positive. Knott said the school system has 106 students out of class who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. Twenty staff members are also out after being in close contact with someone.

Knott says the majority of close contact numbers have come from family members with cases, not from the school. He also adds there is not a high concentration at a particular school over another, that it’s very “peppered” at each school. The most students out at a particular school is only two.

During Christmas break, outside cleaning crews will come in to sanitize schools as scheduled.

