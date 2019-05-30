Equal pay bill headed to Governor Ivey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama’s Equal Pay Bill unanimously passed the Alabama House on Thursday. The bill, sponsored by Representative Adline Clarke, is now headed to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk. 

The legislation prohibits “an employer from paying any of its employees at lower rates than those paid to employees of the opposite sex for substantially similar work.”

“This legislation is especially important for women, who too often are paid less than men for the same work,” said Rep. Clarke. “With that said, the passage of this legislation is important for all our working men, women and families across the state because when we treat everyone equally and ensure a level playing field, everyone benefits.”

