ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent an emergency missing child alert before dawn Saturday morning. They’re looking for 15-year-old Autumn Twitty. She was last seen early Saturday morning.

The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Autumn Twitty. Autumn Twitty is a 15-year-old white female. She was last seen on May 21, 2022, at approximately 2:50 AM wearing a Florida State t-shirt and black jogging pants in the area of Windsor Way in Enterprise, Alabama. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Autumn Twitty, please contact the Enterprise PD at (334) 347-2222 or call 911 from ALEA