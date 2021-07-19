Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for one-year-old Tate County boy

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a one-year-old Coldwater boy.

According to MBI agents, Zion A. Williams weighs 27.4 pounds and has brown, curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Sunday, July 18, around 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Highway 306 in Tate County.

Investigators said Williams is accompanied by Heather Cox, who was wearing black or brown pants and a black string top shirt. They are believed to be traveling south on Highway 55 in a white GMC crew cab truck that’s pulling an 18 to 20-foot flatbed trailer.

  • Zion A. Williams
  • Heather Cox
  • Surveillance picture of white GMC crew cab truck (Courtesy: MBI)
  • Courtesy: MBI
  • Courtesy: MBI
  • Courtesy: MBI

Surveillance pictures released by MBI showed the vehicle at a gas station. The pictures also showed a man and a woman in a red shirt.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Williams or Cox, contact the Coldwater Police Department at 662-622-7979.

