LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Many hugs, memories, and tears were shared along the Gulf Coast Friday as communities took time to remember law enforcement officers that died in the line of duty in 2021.

The End of Watch Ride stopped in three states in their journey across America to pay respect to the officers and visit with their families and law enforcement communities. Group members on motorcycles escort a trailer with the faces of the 608 officers that died in service last year. It’s their fourth summer riding, and every year honors new officers.

“I wanted to make sure that the survivors knew that we would not forget their loved ones,” said founder Jagrut Shah. “And at the same time letting the departments know that their loss was being felt not only within other cities or other counties and other states, but across the nation.”

By the ride’s end next month, the group will have stopped at 268 law enforcement offices in 43 states. They started and will finish in Spokane, Washington, travelling 23,000 miles over 79 days.

They started the morning in George County, Mississippi- honoring Bobby Daffin, a 14-year narcotics officer for the sheriff’s office. He died in August at 37-years-old after being infected by COVID-19 while on the job.

“He was a hard-working employee, very good friend to his colleagues and an outstanding father. That were probably the three best traits he had: a father, good friend, and a great employee,” Sheriff Keith Havard said.

The ride also stopped in Baldwin County, Alabama honoring Deputy Bill Smith. He died while rescuing a person drowning in Fort Morgan last June.

“Bill Smith did what Bill Smith always did, he saw the need to put his life on the line to save somebody else’s and that’s what he did. He saved a life yesterday…Bill Smith lived as a hero, he died as a hero and he will be honored as such,” Sheriff Hoss Mack told WKRG after Smith’s death.

The ride also stopped to honor Michael Humphrey, a Baldwin Co. District Attorney investigator, and Deputy Michael Neau from the Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office, Florida. Both died from COVID-19.

“[It] brings a lot of solace to everybody. And it brings a little bit of healing as well, that we’re not forgetting and brings back the fact that there is justice,” Shah said.