NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday night, a group of employees was forced into a freezer at a local business during an armed robbery in Central City.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, around 8:12 p.m., the suspect, an unknown woman, entered the business located at the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue armed with a gun. After entering, police say the suspect then went behind the counter and forced 5 victims into the freezer.

The NOPD Major Offense Log showed that the victim’s ages ranged from 16 to 30 years old. After forcing the group into the freezer, the suspect then demanded the manager to open the safe. The manager complied and the suspect took an undetermined amount of money and ran away.

The NOPD has not released the name of the business and is still investigating the incident.