MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents living in parts of Monroe County and Escambia County will be without power for a couple of hours Wednesday afternoon, according to Southern Pine Electric Cooperative.

The company’s power supplier, Power South Energy Cooperative, will make “emergency repairs” to the transmission line that feeds the Frisco City substation.

Southern Pine Electric Cooperative says the repairs require immediate attention and they anticipate a two-hour power outage early afternoon.

Areas affected include Manistee, Megargel, Goodway, west side of Excel, Huxford and Rocky Hill.