Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Parrish, AL 2-year-old

PARRISH, Ala. (WKRG/WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for 2-year-old Prince Bryon Windham.

Prince Byron Windham is a black male with black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and black jogging suit with a blue long sleeve shirt underneath and a green toboggan at his home in Parrish, Alabama on December 3, 2019. Prince is described as weighing 29 pounds and standing 2-foot-9.

PPD is searching for a vehicle of interest. The vehicle is a 2006 Cadillac GTS with the license plate number “64FA623.”

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Prince Byron Windham, please contact the Parrish Police Department at (205) 486-7100 or call 911.

