East Brewton police chief warns about ‘quick-change or change raise’ scam

EAST BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The East Brewton Police Department needs your help finding a scam artist team.

Chief Kenneth Brazile released four photos of the suspects and their vehicle. The chief says the man in the blue cap and the man with the long hair would work together to “quick-change or change raise” young clerks in the city.







East Brewton police chief releases pictures of “quick change or change raise” scam artists.

It is a crime where the criminal asks the clerk for change, while they are busying making the change the criminal gives the clerk more cash and asks for change again, usually in different dollar amounts. This confuses the cashier, and they end up giving out too much money costing the store hundreds in cash. The chief said the team hit two businesses within a couple of hours — a gas station and a Dollar General. The crimes happened June 6.

If you know anything about these crimes, please call East Brewton Police at 251-867-4865.

