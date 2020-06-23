East Brewton police chief warns about ‘quick-change or change raise’ scam

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The East Brewton Police Department needs your help finding a scam artist team.

Chief Kenneth Brazile released four photos of the suspects and their vehicle. The chief says the man in the blue cap and the man with the long hair would work together to “quick-change or change raise” young clerks in the city.

East Brewton police chief releases pictures of “quick change or change raise” scam artists.

It is a crime where the criminal asks the clerk for change, while they are busying making the change the criminal gives the clerk more cash and asks for change again, usually in different dollar amounts. This confuses the cashier, and they end up giving out too much money costing the store hundreds in cash. The chief said the team hit two businesses within a couple of hours — a gas station and a Dollar General. The crimes happened June 6.

If you know anything about these crimes, please call East Brewton Police at 251-867-4865.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories