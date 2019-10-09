Drought making it tougher on Alabama farmers’ harvest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Farmers across the state say they have not had a promising year in 2019, largely due to the drought.

Farmer’s markets across the state have been getting their produce from northern Alabama as southeast Alabama is being hit hardest by the drought.

Jimmy Smitherman with the Montgomery County Extension Agency says he’s also worried about the drought.

“We’ve actually got cattle producers that are feeding hay and have been feeding hay 30 to 60 days,” he said. “We usually don’t start feeding until the first of November, we are using up our resources.”

Despite the drought, farmer’s markets are encouraging people to continue to shop local. You can stay up to date on the latest news on the state’s drought by clicking here.

LATEST POSTS