ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Drone video shared with News 5 shows the scale of destruction after severe weather hits homes around Poarch in Escambia County, Alabama. Straight-line winds caused a lot of damage around a mobile home park Friday morning and injured six people. One homeowner was asleep inside his home when the storm hit. He told the Escambia County Sheriff that he woke up in the woods. It was a scary morning for a lot of people.

The storm tossed homes and tore some apart. Those that survived say they feel lucky considering all the damage around them. The storm also caused damage at a nearby cattle farm. The original video can be found here.