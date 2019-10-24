Drivers call 911 about very realistic Halloween display

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJAX/ CBS Newspath) – Imagine driving along U.S. 1, looking out the window and finding what appears to be a major crash with injuries.

It sounds scary, doesn’t it? Well, Wayne Francis says that was the point of his Halloween display: to get people’s attention.

“Living on the side of the highway, I’ve already lost a dog. I’ve almost been hit by multiple people who weren’t paying attention,” he said.

Despite being a bit morbid, Francis says his display serves to remind drivers to avoid texting and driving.

“I think it’s really just a reminder to just go ahead and put it down and, well, actually keep something like this from actually happening,” he said.

The display has been toned down since Francis first put it together, because people driving on U.S. 1 thought it was a real crash, partly due to the smashed windows, dressed-up mannequins and gory details.

“I didn’t expect it to be as authentic as it looked,” he said.

Francis said people started to call 911 to report the crash and a number of people slowed down to take pictures.

Law enforcement officials have since asked him to take the display down, and Francis said he hopes drivers remember the reason for it.

“One of their (the police department’s) slogans is ‘Arrive Alive, Don’t Text and Drive’ so I tried to portray that here,” he said.

