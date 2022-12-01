A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, officials issued an update on the November 27, 2022, accident that left a Tallulah police officer injured. According to officials, the driver of the second vehicle was allegedly under the influence during the incident.

Authorities confirmed that Officer Sha’Coya Pitts was struck by a driver who failed to yield at a stop sign. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Robert Fortenberry.

Fortenberry was charged with First-Degree DWI and Failure to Yield to a Stop Sign. Officer Pitts’ injuries were non-life-threatening.

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 27, 2022, the Tallulah Police Department confirmed that an officer from the law enforcement agency was involved in a car accident. According to officials, no fatalities were reported.

Tallulah Police will release more details at a later time. We will keep you updated once we receive more information.