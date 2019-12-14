Driver arrested for DUI that killed 4 friends

FLORIDA (CNN) — It was supposed to be a night of fun that turned deadly for five friends in 2018.

When they were riding in a Chevy Impala on U-S 129 and County Road 340 in Gilchrist County.

Florida Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Blake Delapaz was driving drunk and speeding. When he went through a flashing red light and four-way stop at this intersection.

An SUV hit the Impala.

And this is a sketch of the crash scene that night.

Sketch of crash

On December 14, troopers arrested Delapaz for the deadly crash that killed his friends.

21-year-old Hayden Raulerson, 18-year-old Cameron Bell, 19-year-old Isabella Garcia, and 20-year-old Alysia Littlejohn.

A crash report shows there are multiple witnesses.

Howard Christie saw the crash.

“Vehicle that was on 340 and ran through a stop sign at a flashing red light and was broadsided just beyond the fender by the Explorer. As it impacted it, it rolled down the hill,” says Christie.

Christie got out of his car and ran to help.

He says most of the passengers appeared to be dead.

“To be very candid with you ma’am, I ran down the hill and ran upon one individual I could tell very quickly was deceased. As I went to the back of the vehicle, there was another gentleman, he’s also deceased,” says Christie.

Christie says the car landed on its roof.

Their families are heartbroken.

For months the families of Raulerson, Bell, Garcia, and Littlejohn have been waiting for answers.

Now, they know it was their children’s friend who caused the crash.

They are heartbroken and speechless.

