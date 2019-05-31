Dreamland BBQ founder to be posthumously inducted into Barbecue Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIAT) — The National Barbecue Hall of Fame selection committee announced they will be inducting Dreamland Barbecue founder John “Big Daddy” Bishop.

Bishop opened the first Dreamland location back in 1958 in the Jerusalem Heights neighborhood of Tuscaloosa. Since then, the restaurant has opened nine more locations all across the southeast.

American Royal, the association in charge of the Hall of Fame, says they induct members based on the contributions they have made to the advancements of barbecue.

Bishop passed away in 1997, however, the chain still uses all the same recipes from the original 1958 barbecue joint.

The induction ceremony is expected to take place September 14 at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. For more information on the Hall of Fame, click here.