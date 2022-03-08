JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, March 8, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announces that State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH, will resign from his position at the end of July 2022.

Dobbs began his career at MSDH in 2008. His previous positions included District Health Officer, State Epidemiologist, and Deputy State Health Officer.

“I feel like the time is right for me to return to the clinical side of medicine, particularly the communicable disease treatment of patients,” said Dobbs. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at MSDH, particularly working with this dedicated health staff and advancing the field of health equity in Mississippi.”

According to a news release, Dobbs said he would like to step back into the academic world. He previously held faculty positions at colleges and universities throughout the Southeast, including at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).

State Board of Health Chairman Thad Waites, MD, MACC, said the Board understands his desire to return to the clinical side of medicine.

“I speak for all of us when I say that we have truly appreciated his professionalism, sterling personality, and stellar leadership throughout his tenure, but especially during COVID. He has been a wonderful asset to Mississippi,” stated Waites.

Daniel P. Edney, MD, FACP, has been named Deputy State Health Officer. Edney is a long-time resident of Vicksburg, and a graduate of the University of Mississippi Medical School.

The Board will take up the issue of interim State Health Officer in one of its upcoming meetings.