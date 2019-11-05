Doug Jones tops list of “most vulnerable” Senators

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Incumbent Democratic Senator Doug Jones faces a tough fight to win a full term in the Senate a year from now. A nationally known political magazine is taking notice.

Jones was #1 in Roll Call’s list of “10 Most Vulnerable Senators in 2020.” According to the online magazine, Jones has strong fundraising but:

Next year, Jones faces an uphill battle running for a full term and will need voters who back Trump to jump to his side as they move down the ballot. Moore is running again, and his baggage could boost Jones’ chances if he’s nominated, but he faces a crowded Republican field. Roll Call

